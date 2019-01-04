Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fight, Homicide, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 29-year-old suspect is in custody after a fight at a Minneapolis house party Thursday night left one man dead.

According to police, investigators worked through the night to arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody early Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a reported fight around 10:40 p.m. in the area of East 35th Street and 1st Avenue South, in the city’s Lyndale neighborhood.

Outside, officers found a man who was gravely injured. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly after. His name has not been released.

Police say the victim was at a house party with his killer when the two got into a fight, which spilled outside.

The investigation remains active. No additional information has been released at this time.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.