MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 29-year-old suspect is in custody after a fight at a Minneapolis house party Thursday night left one man dead.

According to police, investigators worked through the night to arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody early Friday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a reported fight around 10:40 p.m. in the area of East 35th Street and 1st Avenue South, in the city’s Lyndale neighborhood.

Outside, officers found a man who was gravely injured. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly after. His name has not been released.

Police say the victim was at a house party with his killer when the two got into a fight, which spilled outside.

The investigation remains active. No additional information has been released at this time.