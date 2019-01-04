Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Minnesota Vikings, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Steve Hutchinson
of the Minnesota Vikings of the San Francisco 49ers during a preseason game at Candlestick Park on August 22, 2010 in San Francisco, California.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 has been announced, and it includes former Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who played for the team from 2006 to 2011 and earned seven Pro Bowl nods over his career, was also named a finalist last year.

The other finalists include three first-year eligible players cornerback Champ Bailey, tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Ed Reed. Two others, coach Tom Flores and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, were previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but 2019 is there first time as finalists.

Check the complete list of finalists right here.

