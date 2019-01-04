of the Minnesota Vikings of the San Francisco 49ers during a preseason game at Candlestick Park on August 22, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 has been announced, and it includes former Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who played for the team from 2006 to 2011 and earned seven Pro Bowl nods over his career, was also named a finalist last year.

Congratulations to Steve Hutchinson who is a #PFHOF19 Finalist! – 7X Pro Bowls

– 2000s All-Decade Team

– 6X First-Team All-Pro pic.twitter.com/c3EstubP0V — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 3, 2019

The other finalists include three first-year eligible players cornerback Champ Bailey, tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Ed Reed. Two others, coach Tom Flores and defensive lineman Richard Seymour, were previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but 2019 is there first time as finalists.

