MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forest Lake’s rest area along southbound Interstate 35 is set to reopen on Monday morning.

The rest area was closed in August while construction crews worked on the roof and paving. It’s set to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.

The area is part of the Interstate 35 North Metro Split project, which the Minnesota Department of Transportation reports is expected to provide a better ride quality and improve safety at the interchange with Highway 97.

MnDOT says all ramps in the split are now open for the season, with periodic off-peak land closures peppering throughout winter.

