MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a sign of the times for American retailing. On Sunday, doors close for good on the Sears store near Minnesota’s state capitol building.

It’s been at that location for more than half a century, but is the latest casualty of the retailer’s bankruptcy. It’s one of 140 locations closing nationwide.

Sears has anchored the St. Paul neighborhood since 1963. Debt and changing shopping habits have suffocated Sears, which last October filed for bankruptcy.

There was a fair amount of sadness reflected among shoppers Friday morning. Days ahead of the closing, there were scattered racks of mostly women’s clothing, a few odds and ends of tools and some washers and dryers.

What remains is 50 and 80 percent off, so people like Carol Schwartzbauer we’re finding some real bargains.

“I know it’s because of the internet and online shopping. But I like brick and mortar, love brick and mortar,” she said.

This is but the latest Sears to fold in the state. (Kmart is also under the Sears fold, and has also closed many stores in recent years.) Later this spring in March, the Ridgedale and flagship at Mall of America will also close — the end of an era for Sears customers in the Twin Cities.