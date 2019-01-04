MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman who was last seen in Minneapolis over the weekend was found in Ohio.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Friday that 21-year-old Abiir Moalim was found in Columbus, Ohio.

On Thursday, the Muslim advocacy group said that Moalim was missing and last seen at a Minneapolis restaurant with relatives on Sunday.

According to CAIR, Moalim is a nursing student in Ohio.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information on her whereabouts.