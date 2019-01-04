Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here next week. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CAIR-MN, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Minneapolis, Missing Person, Missing Woman, Ohio
(credit: CAIR-MN)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman who was last seen in Minneapolis over the weekend was found in Ohio.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Friday that 21-year-old Abiir Moalim was found in Columbus, Ohio.

On Thursday, the Muslim advocacy group said that Moalim was missing and last seen at a Minneapolis restaurant with relatives on Sunday.

According to CAIR, Moalim is a nursing student in Ohio.

A $5,000 reward was offered for information on her whereabouts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.