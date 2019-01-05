MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities arrested three people early Saturday morning after a vehicle traveling at a speed of 118 mph in a 70 mph zone led to a police chase in Chisago County.

After police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the 20-year-old driver fled for nearly four miles. The vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 25 near North Branch before exiting on Highway 95 and traveling westbound until turning southbound on 301st Avenue Northeast in Isanti County.

The driver and two occupants fled the vehicle on foot, while one passenger stayed seated inside the vehicle.

The 20-year-old driver from Coon Rapids was booked at the Chisago County Jail for a felony charge of fleeing the police in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor charge of fleeing police on foot, a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and a misdemeanor charge of underage drinking and driving.

The two passengers who also fled – including a 20-year-old from Minneapolis and a 19-year-old from Coon Rapids – were booked for fleeing the police on foot. The 20-year-old passenger was booked on the charge of underage drinking as well.

The 20-year-old passenger from Andover who stayed behind was cited for misdemeanor drug possession and released.

No additional information has been released at this time.