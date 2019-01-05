Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Rice County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 81-year-old woman died Saturday morning when her vehicle struck a stopped minivan from behind on Highway 19 in Rice County.

According to police, the minivan was westbound on Highway 19, stopped to turn left on Kellogg Avenue. Donna Mae Otto, 81, of Hampton, hit the stopped minivan. Otto died at the scene.

Both occupants of the minivan – a 24-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman, both of St. Paul – were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.