MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 81-year-old woman died Saturday morning when her vehicle struck a stopped minivan from behind on Highway 19 in Rice County.

According to police, the minivan was westbound on Highway 19, stopped to turn left on Kellogg Avenue. Donna Mae Otto, 81, of Hampton, hit the stopped minivan. Otto died at the scene.

Both occupants of the minivan – a 24-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman, both of St. Paul – were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.