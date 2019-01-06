Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Game day at Target Center is always exciting, but it was extra special on Sunday for one Timberwolves fan.

Eighteen-year-old Hunter Simmons got to meet his hero, Timberwolves Guard Derrick Rose.

Simmons has leukemia and asked to meet Rose as his wish from the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Simmons says he has looked up to Rose since he started watching basketball years ago and that he is motivated by Rose’s perseverance in overcoming injuries.

“It was great. It was everything I imaged and more. It was a great feeling. I was super nervous, but I am really grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate everything the Minnesota Timberwolves organization has done for me, everyone with Make-A-Wish, and it was a dream come true, honestly,” Simmons said.

Simmons was able to watch warmups on the bench before the game with his parents and four siblings. They then stayed to watch the Wolves beat the Lakers.

