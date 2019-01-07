  • WCCO 4On Air

MADISON, Wis. (AP) —

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly sworn-in Gov. Tony Evers is calling for a rejection of “the tired politics of the past” in his first speech as Wisconsin governor, saying “we’ve become content with division.”

Evers delivered his inauguration speech Monday at a packed Capitol rotunda ceremony attended by five former governors and other dignitaries.

Evers says the people of Wisconsin have gotten away from the values like kindness, respect, and civility. He is calling for Republicans and Democrats to work together to solve problems.

Evers emphasized his campaign priorities. He is calling for fully funding public schools “at every level” from pre-kindergarten through college. Evers also called for making sure health care is affordable and accessible and improving the conditions of Wisconsin’s roads.

 

