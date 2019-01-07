MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several fish houses in Otter Tail County have been burglarized, according to police.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it received more than 15 reports about the break-ins Saturday morning, spanning over Jolly Ann, Sewell and Ten Mile Lakes. Several items were stolen, including underwater cameras, ice chisels, spears, ice fishing rods, tackle and other ice fishing equipment. Some of the houses also sustained damage.

The Douglas County Sheriff says they’ve received similar reports over the last few weeks.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any information about the break-ins is encouraged to call the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.