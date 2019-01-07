MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the spirit of National Radon Action Month, the city of Minneapolis is giving away free radon tests to increase awareness of the cancer risks associated with the odorless gas.

The city says it will give away 200 easy-to-use test kits, which will be available at the City of Minneapolis Development Review. Tests can be picked up, while supplies last, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They’ll be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Radon is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that occurs naturally in soil, and enters homes through cracks and openings in floors and walls. Radon is the leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

For more information about radon, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.