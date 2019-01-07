ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — At the base of a tree, is a sad memorial. Its flowers, teddy bears and candles pay tribute to a needless loss of lives.

Explains local resident and neighbor, Gina Miranda, “I feel sorry for her. She was a nice person, a working person.”

Miranda is speaking of neighbors, Robert Buxton and Meredith Aikens. The couple was struck and killed early Thursday evening outside their Roseville apartment building as they attempted to cross Larpenteur Avenue at Woodbridge Court.

Added Miranda, “they got hit and were laying in the middle of the street and then another car came later on.”

John Rickey, 72, stopped his truck after hitting the couple. He is cooperating with investigators.

As the couple laid badly injured on the pavement, Aikens was hit a second time. That vehicle, a Chrysler LeBaron, didn’t stop at the scene but instead drove away.

“We had information right away that a second vehicle was involved,” explains Roseville police chief, Rick Mathwig.

Two nights later, a tip from the public led police to 61-year-old Ronald Jacobson as he left a St. Paul bar. His blood alcohol at the time of arrest was nearly twice the legal limit.

While it is unclear if he was legally drunk the night of the crash, Jacobson’s vehicle had been freshly damaged and was impounded for further testing.

Says Chief Mathwig, “The reason he didn’t stop may very well be that he knew he was drunk, and knew he was liable for it.”

Meantime, at the Speedway gas station where Aikens worked, stands yet another memorial. It is where customers leave their memories of a cheerful clerk, who was taken away in tragedy.

Explains longtime friend and customer, Richard Edwards, “It’s really a freak accident, people drinking and driving, and it’s kind of sad. There is a lot of that going on.”

Charges against both drivers are expected once the investigation is complete.

Roseville police still want to hear from other motorists and pedestrians who may have witnessed the crash.

Call the Roseville Police Department at (651) 767-0640 or submit online tips here.