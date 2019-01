MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey reveals the projects people regret DIY-ing the most.

The survey by home improvement site Improve-Net shows DIYers did an average of eight projects. Sixty-three percent of people regret doing at least one of them.

The projects with the most regret attached were installing floor tiles, followed by replacing the ceiling, refinishing hardwood floors, installing carpet and finishing the basement.

