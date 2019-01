SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Shakopee Police Department says it received 33 reports of vehicle vandalism from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon.

The department posted on its Facebook page that multiple car windows were shot out in Shakopee with what appeared to be a BB gun. Police are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with tips can call the department’s main line at 952-233-9400.