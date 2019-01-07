MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The employees of Portage Brewing Company in Walker say they are cleaning up the pieces after a catastrophic fire Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Portage Brewing posted on Facebook that a fire started in the early morning and severely damaged the entire brewery.

There were no injuries.

“No one was physically hurt, but tons of love went into making this place work. We’ve got wonderful fans, employees, and a community in which we are eternally grateful. We will clean up the pieces, and we will be back. As we can see by the hundreds of comments around MN, this place means too much to let it put us down. Peace and love. On ahead,” the brewery said.