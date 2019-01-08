Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The 2019 Minnesota Legislature is in session.

The House and its new Democratic majority were called to order around noon Tuesday, while the Senate, where Republicans hold a two-vote majority, convened soon afterward. The opening day floor sessions were devoted to formalities and organizational matters, including the election of Democrat Melissa Hortman as House speaker.

Dozens of red-shirted gun control advocates from Moms Demand Action and other groups packed the halls outside the House and Senate chambers, handing out chocolate-chip cookies to lawmakers.

Meanwhile, new Democratic Gov. Tim Walz told reporters he’s ready to cooperate with lawmakers from both parties. He said he found some things to agree with in five-bill package announced by Senate Republicans earlier in the day, and is ready to find common ground where they disagree.

