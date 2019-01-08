MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old homeless man faces a murder charge after an argument over music allegedly led to a fatal stabbing in early January.

Quiten Osgood, Jr. will make his first appearance Tuesday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police found 33-year-old Anthony Madison bleeding near a residence on 35th Street East and First Avenue South at 10:45 p.m. in Minneapolis on January 3.

Paramedics took Madison to Hennepin Healthcare where he died shortly after 11 p.m.

A witness, who lives with Madison, told police they invited Osgood and his girlfriend to their home. The evening was pleasant until Osgood and Madison began arguing over music. The argument escalated until Madison order Osgood to leave, according to the complaint.

The complaint says that made Osgood angry, so once he was outside he kicked the gate to the fence hard enough to cause damage. Madison confronted Osgood about the damage and soon they were fighting and fell to the ground.

After the altercation, both stood up. Osgood ran away and Madison collapsed after taking a few steps, the complaint said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says they found two stab wounds to Madison’s left chest and one to his buttocks.

The complaint says Osgood told police when they both fell to the ground, he saw a knife on the ground, picked it up and stabbed him.

The knife has not been recovered.

Prosecutors are seeking a bail of $1 million.