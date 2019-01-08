ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gun control advocates are rallying at the Minnesota Capitol to demand that lawmakers pass two bills to reduce gun violence.
Moms Demand Action and allied groups held a news conference Tuesday to call for lawmakers to pass mandatory background checks for all gun purchasers and a “red flag” law that would let families and police seek court orders to temporarily remove guns from suicidal people or those who endanger others.
Incoming speaker Melissa Hortman vowed the new Democratic House majority will pass those bills. She told a roomful of red-shirted activists she’ll rely on them to help get the bills through the GOP-controlled Senate and signed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.
Bob Mokos of the Everytown Survivor Network says lawmakers who oppose them will face challengers in 2020.
Oh look, a bunch of paid WHITE female Democrat activists telling blacks, latinos and natives they are not allowed to defend themselves from killers. How elitist of them. All of these elitist white women live in white segregated communities with ADT alarm systems and likely handguns in their homes for self defense.