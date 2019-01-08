Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun Control, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gun control advocates are rallying at the Minnesota Capitol to demand that lawmakers pass two bills to reduce gun violence.

Moms Demand Action and allied groups held a news conference Tuesday to call for lawmakers to pass mandatory background checks for all gun purchasers and a “red flag” law that would let families and police seek court orders to temporarily remove guns from suicidal people or those who endanger others.

Incoming speaker Melissa Hortman vowed the new Democratic House majority will pass those bills. She told a roomful of red-shirted activists she’ll rely on them to help get the bills through the GOP-controlled Senate and signed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Bob Mokos of the Everytown Survivor Network says lawmakers who oppose them will face challengers in 2020.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    January 8, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Oh look, a bunch of paid WHITE female Democrat activists telling blacks, latinos and natives they are not allowed to defend themselves from killers. How elitist of them. All of these elitist white women live in white segregated communities with ADT alarm systems and likely handguns in their homes for self defense.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.