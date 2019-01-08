Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Cretin-Derham Hall, Local TV, Mary McGuire, St. Thomas Academy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall are used to battling it out on the ice.

Located just six miles away from each other, these two Catholic schools have been rivals for more than six decades.

“Even though it’s a fierce rivalry athletically, and there’s a lot of back and forth talk at cocktail parties … there’s a genuine appreciation and respect for each other,” said STA Athletic Director Bob Slater.

The game was about much more than the scoreboard Tuesday night.

“We know cancer affects everybody, so when it comes to that, there is no division,” said STA parent Liz O’Brien.

hockey fights cancer Hockey With A Heart: Rival Teams Team Up For Cancer Fundraiser

(credit: CBS)

Through raffles, cookies and hockey pucks, the very first jointly-sponsored Hockey Fights Cancer night raised both money and awareness.

“The message was to show kids that there are things in life that are bigger than us,” Slater said.

Cancer has had an impact on this community. Alums of both schools who are fighting the disease dropped the puck to kick off the game.

“It’s great to have this great rivalry, but it’s even greater to come together for a bigger cause,” O’Brien said.

The money raised will go towards the University of Minnesota Pediatric Cancer Research, and to Duluth Marshall Hockey Coach Brendan Flaherty, who is battling throat cancer.

Although there were no real losers, St. Thomas Academy won 3-0.

Mary McGuire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.