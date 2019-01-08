MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall are used to battling it out on the ice.

Located just six miles away from each other, these two Catholic schools have been rivals for more than six decades.

“Even though it’s a fierce rivalry athletically, and there’s a lot of back and forth talk at cocktail parties … there’s a genuine appreciation and respect for each other,” said STA Athletic Director Bob Slater.

The game was about much more than the scoreboard Tuesday night.

“We know cancer affects everybody, so when it comes to that, there is no division,” said STA parent Liz O’Brien.

Through raffles, cookies and hockey pucks, the very first jointly-sponsored Hockey Fights Cancer night raised both money and awareness.

“The message was to show kids that there are things in life that are bigger than us,” Slater said.

Cancer has had an impact on this community. Alums of both schools who are fighting the disease dropped the puck to kick off the game.

“It’s great to have this great rivalry, but it’s even greater to come together for a bigger cause,” O’Brien said.

The money raised will go towards the University of Minnesota Pediatric Cancer Research, and to Duluth Marshall Hockey Coach Brendan Flaherty, who is battling throat cancer.

Although there were no real losers, St. Thomas Academy won 3-0.