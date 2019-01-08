Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to try the best dive bars in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Casper’s and Runyon’s Nook

Photo: david N./Yelp

Topping the list is Casper’s and Runyon’s Nook. Located at 492 Hamline Ave. South in Highland, the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, is the highest rated business of its kind in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 831 reviews on Yelp.

Michael B., who reviewed it on Nov. 27, wrote, “Best burger in town. Really, it’s that amazing. Not a huge place, so don’t bring your whole extended family with you. There is bowling next door so you can work up an appetite.”

2. Turf Club

Photo: kate s./Yelp

Next up is Midway’s Turf Club, situated at 1601 University Ave. West. With four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, music venue and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Patrick H. said, “Literally my new favorite place in Saint Paul. Most relaxed environment I’ve ever been to here! Mature crowd, but knows how to have fun and the staff is exactly what I’ve been looking for in life.”

3. Bay Street Bar and Grill

Photo: Braun J./Yelp

Bay Street Bar and Grill, a dive bar in West Seventh, is another go-to, with four stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 731 Randolph Ave. to see for yourself.

Ziata M. wrote, “We walked into a welcoming, but obviously neighborhood regulars-type bar. Simple, basic decor. The food was good and cheap. The service friendly and fast. The drinks were strong and good. Completely unpretentious crowd. The owner came over and chatted with us about the place.”

Comments
  1. the #1 Itinerary says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:15 am

    great post 🙂

