MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines announced its biggest expansion to date on Tuesday — adding 19 new seasonal nonstop routes and six new cities.

For Minnesotans, the airline say this will give local flyers access to 20 percent more destinations — including eight new nonstop routes that depart from the airline’s home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.

And the fare is hard to beat.

The airline says with the new routes a one-way ticket from MSP to Chicago O’Hare will start as low as $49 dollars.

We are thrilled to announce our largest route expansion in company history! We’ve added 19 new routes and seven new airports to our family. https://t.co/kLQFAQ2yfc #MySunCountry #travel pic.twitter.com/CqDMObCQVS — Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) January 8, 2019

“When we think of MSP Airport, we usually think of traveling and experiences we enjoy away from our homes, but our airport also has a huge impact on our region’s bottom line,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Sun Country’s added network capacity will help connect even more Minnesota businesses with the rest of the world and bring more people into our world-class city.”

