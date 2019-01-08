Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Expansion, Sun Country Airlines

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines announced its biggest expansion to date on Tuesday — adding 19 new seasonal nonstop routes and six new cities.

For Minnesotans, the airline say this will give local flyers access to 20 percent more destinations — including eight new nonstop routes that depart from the airline’s home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.

And the fare is hard to beat.

The airline says with the new routes a one-way ticket from MSP to Chicago O’Hare will start as low as $49 dollars.

“When we think of MSP Airport, we usually think of traveling and experiences we enjoy away from our homes, but our airport also has a huge impact on our region’s bottom line,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Sun Country’s added network capacity will help connect even more Minnesota businesses with the rest of the world and bring more people into our world-class city.”

To see the full list of new routes, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.