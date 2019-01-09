Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says three people have been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found on a snowmobile trail in Hibbing.

Authorities were called to the Mesabi Trail Sunday afternoon where they found the body of 33-year-old Joshua LaValley, of Aurora. Officials have not said why homicide is suspected as the cause of death or the circumstances involved.

The BCI says two men, ages 18 and 20, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested. No charges have been filed.

It’s the second homicide investigation in Hibbing in less than two weeks. On Christmas Day, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth was fatally shot and another man wounded. A St. Paul man is charged with second-degree murder.

