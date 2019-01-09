Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a toddler and child pornography.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Dustin Kewley took the 1-year-old child from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota where he and a co-defendant abused the toddler at a hotel in May 2017.

Federal agents, working undercover, began communicating with Kewley who said he planned to produce a video of the child being abused. Kewley electronically sent the video to an undercover agent.

Co-defendant Bryan Hogle has pleaded guilty to charges and will be sentenced Jan. 25.

