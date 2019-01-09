MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old man from Richfield has been charged with fourth-degree assault after police said he tried to get through a TSA security checkpoint without a boarding pass at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The MSP Airport police said the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the northern ticketing area. Police said that Isse Dijale Ali tried to get through the checkpoint, but was stopped.

The charges state he had been attempting to use a ripped piece of paper as a boarding pass, and told officials he did not have to provide them with any identification. He became agitated and punched two officers responding to the scene.

One of the two officers required treatment at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.

Airport police say Ali has been taken to Hennepin County Jail and is being held without bail.

Ali was previously charged with assaulting an officer at the airport, having been taken into custody after punching an officer when he was apprehended in an area not open to the public. That incident happened in September 2016.