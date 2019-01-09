MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Icy conditions this month led to the death of a beloved horse at the Minnesota Zoo.

Prince, a 27-year-old American Cream Draft horse, was euthanized Monday after he slipped in an icy pasture and severely fractured his leg.

The Apple Valley-based zoo wrote on Facebook that Prince will be “greatly missed.” In the comments section, many people posted images of Prince taken over the years.

Prince arrived at the Minnesota Zoo in the summer of 2000, when the Wells Fargo Family Farm exhibit opened.

He was a zoo ambassador and appeared in parades, including those at the Minnesota State Fair, for 18 years.

Prince is survived by his brother, Duke, who remains at the Minnesota Zoo. He will be at the Wells Fargo Family Farm when the exhibit reopens in the spring.