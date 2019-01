MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite being a finalist for an NFL head coaching position, it appears Kevin Stefanski will return as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stefanski will indeed be returning to Minnesota despite being a finalist for the Browns’ head coaching job.

Stefanski took over the role in the latter part of the 2018 season after the offense struggled under former offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.