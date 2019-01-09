MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most people are thrilled when they buy their first home. However, other people have regrets.

Now, a new survey from Porch.com shows the biggest regrets of first time home buyers.

Number one: buying a home that was too small. The second most common regret was not saving enough money before buying. The third biggest regret was underestimating how much home buying requires.

Only 52 percent of those surveyed said they planned for home maintenance for their first year.

