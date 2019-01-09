Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career here on Thursday. Send him your best wishes here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Education, Eric Kaler, University Of Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler has made his final pitch for a state funding hike to state lawmakers.

Kaler steps down in July. He appeared at the state Capitol on Wednesday to outline the university’s request for a funding increase of almost 7 percent over the next two-year budget cycle.

Kaler says the additional state dollars would help the university keep a tuition hike for undergraduates on its Twin Cities campus to about 2 percent.

The Star Tribune reports the university is seeking an additional $30 million in funding for the 2019-2020 academic year, and an extra $27 million the following year.

The additional money would go toward employee pay raises, upgrades to classrooms and research equipment, and compliance with state and federal regulations.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.