MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thirteen-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing almost three months ago from her Wisconsin home, was located alive Thursday evening, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the case.

WCCO-TV’s Mary McGuire spoke to Jayme’s aunt Sue on Thursday evening, who said her niece was currently in the hospital.

“There was rumors earlier today, and I prayed and prayed and they come to not be true,” said Jayme’s aunt, Sue. “And I just shut myself totally down. I thought today was going to be the day, and then I find out two hours later that she’s found and I just cannot believe this.”

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Jayme was located alive in Gordon, Wisconsin, at 4:43 p.m. on Thursday, and a suspect was taken into custody in Gordon at 4:54 p.m.

Closs disappeared on Oct. 15, 2018, the same day her parents — James, 56, and Denise, 46 — were found shot to death inside their Barron home.

Up until Thursday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has said investigators had not received any credible leads in this case, despite thousands of tips.

A 911 call was made from Denise Closs’ cellphone at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, with garbled, inaudible audio. Police arrived four minutes later to find her and her husband dead. There was no sign of Jayme inside the home.

Investigators will discuss the case with the media Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Barron County Sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more details become available.