MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second year in a row, all members of the Minnesota House underwent six hours of sexual harassment training Thursday.

It comes after last month’s explosive report revealing that one in five Minnesota House members and staffers had witnessed or experienced sexual harassment.

The #MeToo movement exploded at the Capitol in November of 2017, resulting in the resignations of two powerful member of the Minnesota legislature: Republican Representative Tony Cornish and DFL State Senator Dan Schoen. Both were forced to resign amidst sexual harassment allegations by a number of women including, State Representative Erin Maye Quade.

In the aftermath of the scandal, the House implemented mandatory annual sexual harassment training. New Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she believe members are taking the training seriously.

“From this day forward, we are all on the same page. When in doubt, report, and we are going to take everything seriously and make sure we communicate a lot more,” Hortman said.

All Minnesota Senators are scheduled to go through sexual harassment training every five years. Training will take place for Senators later this month and early next month.