Victim Expected To Survive Injuries
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Renville County say a 60-year-old Fairfax man is in custody after he allegedly shot an employee of an auto shop and convenience store Friday morning.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the shooting was reported at 7:59 a.m. Friday at the store in Fairfax, Minnesota. The 911 caller indicated that a person inside the office had been shot.

Authorities were also informed that the suspect had been disarmed and the victim was shot in the hand and face.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was immediately located and arrested. He was not an employee at the business.

The victim, a 55-year-old male employee, was treated at the scene and flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues and an update is expected Friday afternoon.

