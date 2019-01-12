Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
By Mike Augustyniak
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak visits a local watering hole to try a craft cocktail recipe with one of the Twin Cities’ best mixologists. This month, he’s hitting up Hodges’ Bend, along the Green Line in St. Paul.

Wake Up Call

Ingredients

1 shot espresso
1.5 oz Old Overholt Rye Whiskey
½ oz Maple Syrup
½ oz Simple Syrup
¼ oz Pierre Ferrand Dry Orange Curacao
1 dash Vanilla Extract
1 Dash Chocolate Bitters

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin with ice. Shake for about 10 seconds, then strain into a lowball glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

mikes mix hodges bend 1 Mikes Mix: Hodges Bend Serves Up The Wake Up Call

(credit: CBS)

About Hodges Bend

Hodges Bend marks the arrival of a “Fourth Wave” in coffee, playing equally well in cappuccinos and in cocktails. Equal parts coffee shop, craft cocktail bar, and chef-driven restaurant, Hodges Bend is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

