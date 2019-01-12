Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
Crystal, Crystal Police, John Gosche

CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a 99-year-old man following a home invasion last month in Minnesota has been ruled a homicide.

Police say John Gosche suffered blunt-force injuries to his left arm during an altercation with robbery suspects who entered his home in Crystal on the afternoon of Dec. 2 and demanded money.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Gosche died four days later of complications from his injuries.

Police say two male suspects forced Gosche around the house in attempt to find money. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were believed to have been shown during the robbery.

Police have not released any information about the suspects but do not believe the incident was random.

