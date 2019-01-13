ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 33-year-old man was killed after a crash Saturday near St. Cloud.

Police say the victim was traveling southbound on Highway 71 just before 4 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck. The victim’s Cadillac continued into a ditch and also struck two trees before coming to a stop. The truck, driven by 30-year-old Kerri Lynn Beckermann, came to a rest on its side on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Beckermann was taken to CentraCare hospital in St. Cloud and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.