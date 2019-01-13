Mark Rosen Retires:Rosen closes a 50-year career at WCCO-TV. Send him your best wishes here!
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 33-year-old man was killed after a crash Saturday near St. Cloud.

Police say the victim was traveling southbound on Highway 71 just before 4 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck. The victim’s Cadillac continued into a ditch and also struck two trees before coming to a stop. The truck, driven by 30-year-old Kerri Lynn Beckermann, came to a rest on its side on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

Beckermann was taken to CentraCare hospital in St. Cloud and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.