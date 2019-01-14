MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a suspect and a K9 partner were killed Sunday night in an officer-involved shooting in Duluth. An officer was also injured.

According to authorities, officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 1000 block of West Skyline Parkway when a man started shooting from inside the home.

Negotiations were attempted, but police say the suspect fired, injuring an officer and killing his K9 partner. An officer returned fire.

Upon gaining access to the room where the suspect was located, police found the man dead.

The injured officer has been released from the hospital. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.