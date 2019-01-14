  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    02:05 AMElementary
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Duluth, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a suspect and a K9 partner were killed Sunday night in an officer-involved shooting in Duluth. An officer was also injured.

According to authorities, officers were responding to a domestic assault in the 1000 block of West Skyline Parkway when a man started shooting from inside the home.

Negotiations were attempted, but police say the suspect fired, injuring an officer and killing his K9 partner. An officer returned fire.

Upon gaining access to the room where the suspect was located, police found the man dead.

The injured officer has been released from the hospital. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.