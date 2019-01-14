MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County say two men are in custody in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Minneapolis boy in Fridley.

On Jan. 10, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 6100 block of 5th Street Northeast at about 5:43 p.m. They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Hennepin Health.

Authorities later identified the victim as 17-year-old Keimonte Raclaud White of Minneapolis.

On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Travon Shug Wallace and 20-year-old Tamarr Brayon Long, both of Fridley, were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

Both are in custody at the Anoka County Jail. Charges have not been filed yet.

The case remains under investigation.