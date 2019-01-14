BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) – Jake Patterson, the western Wisconsin man suspected of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents nearly three months ago, is slated to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon.

The 21-year-old is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl on Oct. 15, when police found her parents shot dead in their Barron home.

Last week, Jayme escaped a home in Gordon, which is about 65 miles north of Barron, and police arrested Patterson just minutes later, after Jayme gave them a description of his car.

Over the weekend, Patterson’s attorneys said they met with their client, but did not say if Patterson confessed to Jayme’s kidnapping or the killing of her parents.

Although Wisconsin allows video court appearances, Patterson is expected to appear in person Monday, his attorneys say. Patterson is currently being held in the Barron County Jail.