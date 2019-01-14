The following is a transcript of the 911 call placed after 13-year-old Jayme Closs escaped from a home in Gordon, Wisconsin, on Thursday and encountered Jeanne Nutter, who was walking her dog at the time. Nutter then took her to a neighbor’s home so they could call the police. During the call, you can hear the adults in the home tending to Jayme, offering her food, a blanket and encouraging her to pet Nutter’s dog for comfort.

Kristin Kasinskas: “Hi, I have a young lady at my house right now and she says her name is Jayme Closs.”

Operator: “OK, what’s your address?”

*gives address*

Operator: “OK, have you seen her photo, ma’am?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “Yes, it’s her, I 100 percent think it’s her.”

Operator: “Does it look like she’s gonna run?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “No, she’s sitting down, she’s relaxing.”

Operator: “OK, hang on just a second. What’s your name?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “Kristin Kasinskas”

Operator: “OK, did she show up walking?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “A neighbor just walked up with her and asked us to call 911.”

Operator: “OK, hang on just one second.”

*Kristin Kasinskas asks if Jayme needs a blanket, something to drink*

Operator: “Kristin, I’m gonna keep you on the line, OK?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “Yep, sounds good.”

Operator: “Kristin, is the neighbor that walked her up, is she still there?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “Yes, she is.”

Operator: “Can you ask the neighbor did the female just walk up to her house or how did she come across her?”

Kristin Kasinskas: “Hold on one second.”

Jeanne Nutter: “Hi, my name is Jeanne Nutter, we have a cabin up here in Gordon.”

Operator: “OK, ma’am, can I just get your name?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Jeanne Nutter.”

Operator: “OK, and do you have a cabin address?”

*gives address*

Jeanne Nutter: “I’m not up here very often in the winter, just happened to come up today. I didn’t want to bring her to my cabin.”

Operator: “So, how did she come up upon your cabin?”

Jeanne Nutter: “I was walking my dog and we were almost home and she was walking toward me, crying, saying, ‘You gotta help me, you gotta help me.’ So, I didn’t want to go into my cabin because it’s too close to Patterson’s house.”

Operator: “And she said her name is Jayme Closs?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Yep. And when I walked into this house, they recognized her immediately from posters.”

*Jeanne asks Jayme if she knows when Patterson is going to come back*

Operator: “Who’s gonna come back?”

Jeanne Nutter: “His name is Jake Patterson, Jake Thomas Patterson. So, we’re kinda scared because he might come, so if the cops could get here soon.”

Operator: “I have many deputies headed that way, I’m gonna keep you on the line. And she said ‘I am Jayme Closs’?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Yes. She said, ‘He killed my parents, I want to go home, help me.’”

Operator: “And what was the male’s name?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Jake Patterson.”

Operator: “And she said he killed her parents and she wants to go home?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Yes. She didn’t know where she was. When I saw her, she was saying, ‘Where am I, where am I?’ I said you’re in Wisconsin.”

Operator: “So, he’s gone right now? Are they at a cabin?”

Jeanne Nutter: “I think he lives there year-round.”

Operator: “And he’s supposed to be back at midnight?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Yes.”

Operator: Jeanne, can I get your telephone number? Do you have a cellphone?”

*gives cellphone number*

Operator: “OK, Jeanne, I’m gonna place you on hold, but don’t hang up.”

Operator: “I’ve got multiple deputies headed out there, so just stay on the line with me. Does she seem like she’s gonna need medical attention at all?”

Jeanne Nutter: “I would think yes. I was a social worker for 30 years, so yes.”

Operator: “What do you think is her medical condition right now?”

Jeanne Nutter: “I think shock and cold. A good thing happened here.”

Operator: “Yep, just try and speak very calm and if she feels, just don’t try to push her too much.”

Jeanne Nutter: “No, we’re not.”

Operator: “OK ma’am, just stay on the line with me.”

Jeanne Nutter: “I will.”

Operator: “Can you tell me how many people are in the house?”

*tells operator how many people are home, including pets*

Operator: “Ma’am, my deputy just wants you to lock the doors. And don’t let the dogs out or anything, just everybody stay inside until I can get deputies there.”

Jeanne Nutter: “OK.”

Operator: “And I’m just gonna start paging out medical, I’m gonna have them stay in the area because I don’t want to have anybody come up into the house until the deputies get there, but I want them in the area. Is this a cellphone that you’re on, Jeanne?”

Jeanne Nutter: “No, I’m on a landline phone.”

*Jeanne tells Jayme it’s going to be OK*

Operator: “Jeanne, did she state how far away the house or the cabin is that she was at? Did she say where Jake is?”

Jeanne Nutter: “She has no idea where he is, she told me that when he leaves her she doesn’t know that he’s gone, he turns the music up real loud … he hides her under a bed, he’s the only one that lives there.”

Operator: “Does she remember how far she was walking before she met up with you?”

Jeanne Nutter: “She was like, maybe 100 yards from my cabin.”

Operator: Does she seem comfortable right now?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Yeah, we have her wrapped up in a blanket.”

Operator: “Do we know what type of vehicle or if he works anywhere?”

Jeanne Nutter: “He doesn’t work, and I asked her what kind of car it was, it’s red, he used to be in the military, it’s a red car. There’s a bunch of cars in the driveway. I’ve walked by that place.”

Operator: “Do you know what road it’s on?”

Jeanne Nutter: “It’s on Eau Claire Acres Road.”

Operator: “Do you know Jake?”

Jeanne Nutter: “No, we only come up here periodically, but he’s never been friendly or talked to me, and we’ve been here four years.”

Operator: “OK, have you seen him though?”

Jeanne Nutter: “No. I don’t even know what he looks like. She just said that all the people who hang out at his house apparently do not know who she is.”

Operator: “From the house you’re at right now, where would that place be?”

*describes location of Jake Patterson’s house*

Jeanne Nutter: “I’m telling you, I’ve been coming here four years and never seen his face. The driveway, I just walk by it and I just noticed he hasn’t really plowed his driveway, just kind of swept at the end. She doesn’t have any shoes, she’s wearing his tennis shoes.”

Operator: “OK, and all the doors are locked? I’m just gonna let you know, when the deputies pull up, they’re just gonna give me instructions on how they wanna handle it. They’re not far down the road, OK? I need the dogs to be put in a shut room because there’s gonna be a lot of deputies coming in. It’s just, there’s gonna be a lot of commotion, dogs react differently.”

Jeanne Nutter: “Are they close? We’re nervous.”

Operator: “They’re close. Can you see the suspect’s house from where you’re at?”

Jeanne Nutter: “No, cause the road kinda curves, it’s too curvy and woody.”

Operator: “You guys are doing a good job of keeping her comfortable.”

Jeanne Nutter: “And you’re doing a good job of keeping us calm.”

Operator: “That’s why we’re here. And you said the car Jake drives is a red car?”

Jeanne Nutter: “Yes, it’s red.”

Operator: “Are you guys all in like the living room, where are you guys at in the house right now?”

Jeanne Nutter: “We’re all in the living room.”

*describing location of the house*

Jeanne Nutter: “Saying that he’s gonna be home at midnight is not a for sure thing, she doesn’t know where he went. OK, somebody’s here, it’s a police officer. We need to let them in, right?”

Operator: “Hang on, I’m asking them. OK, was there a deputy that knocked on the door?”

Jeanne Nutter: “No, they’re in here with us.”

Operator: “OK, Jeanne, I can let you go. Thank you, good job.”