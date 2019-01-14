MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who has sat at the helm of Metro Transit for the last 15 years was ousted Friday by the new governor’s administration.

The news was formally announced Monday after a leadership change-up at the Metropolitan Council.

Minneapolis native Brain Lamb began his career with Metro Transit more than 30 years ago, eventually becoming head of the agency in 2004. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Lamb will be replaced by Wes Kooistra, the council’s current regional administrator.

Lamb oversaw the agency when it was named System of the Year in 2016, and saw ridership on Metro Transit at its highest levels in a generation.