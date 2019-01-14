  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Lamb, Metro Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who has sat at the helm of Metro Transit for the last 15 years was ousted Friday by the new governor’s administration.

The news was formally announced Monday after a leadership change-up at the Metropolitan Council.

Minneapolis native Brain Lamb began his career with Metro Transit more than 30 years ago, eventually becoming head of the agency in 2004. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Lamb will be replaced by Wes Kooistra, the council’s current regional administrator.

Lamb oversaw the agency when it was named System of the Year in 2016, and saw ridership on Metro Transit at its highest levels in a generation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.