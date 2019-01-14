  • WCCO 4On Air

Blake Parker, Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have completed a $1.8 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Blake Parker, the team’s first offseason addition to the bullpen.

Parker could make an additional $1.4 million in bonuses for days on the active roster: $400,000 for 130, $500,000 for 140 and $250,000 each for 150 and 160.

The Twins have an opening for closer after trading Fernando Rodney on Aug. 9, and Parker will be in the mix in spring training. Returners Addison Reed, Taylor Rogers, Trevor Hildenberger and Trevor May could also be candidates for the ninth-inning role. Parker’s deal, which gives him the opportunity through incentives to earn as much as $3.2 million in 2019, was finalized on Monday.

The 33-year-old Parker had a breakout season for the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, with a 2.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. Last year, Parker led the Angels with 14 saves in 17 opportunities and posted a 3.26 ERA, but he was not offered a contract for 2019 and became a free agent.

