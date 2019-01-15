MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “The award for best bathroom goes to…Minneapolis-St. Paul.”

Those are the words of CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King as she became a fan of the facilities at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

In a series of Instagram posts on Monday, she praised the design of the bathrooms, taking note of the large sinks, the elegant tile murals and the stall doors that open out.

“Never done a video about a bathroom before, but a special mommy hug to whoever designed this,” King said. “Thank you.”

King flew into the Twin Cities this week on her way to Barron, Wisconsin, to report on Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who escaped the home of the man who allegedly kidnapped her and killed her parents.

As for MSP, the airport is used to being complimented on its bathrooms.

In 2016, the Twin Cities airport was named as having “America’s Best Bathroom.”