MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minnesota, lawmakers are planning for widespread disruption if the shutdown continues, and state officials are preparing for possible service cuts and layoffs within weeks.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and a large group of faith leaders at the Capitol called for an end to the shutdown.

“They’ve left a lot of states on their own. They’ve left a lot of people on their own. This is a state that will not leave anyone behind. This is a state that says we are all in this together,” Walz said.

Walz said the state will protect government services for Minnesotans affected by the government shutdown, even if the state has to pay for the services itself.

The governor said no state workers have been laid off and no services cut, but Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said the longer the shutdown goes, the more it will have a negative impact on the state’s economy.

“Uncertainty slows down economic activity. A shutdown of a day or two, or even a week, has just a small blip on the economy factors. However, a 25 day shutdown starts to have serious negative economic consequences,” Frans said.

State officials say medical assistance, food stamps and veteran’s health care are in jeopardy if the shutdown continues into February.

“My final message is end this damn thing, get a compromise and move on,” Walz said.