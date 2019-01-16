Filed Under:Construction, Insterstate 94, Maple Grove, Rogers, St. Michael

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Take Interstate 94 to the cabin in the summer? Or perhaps ride it on the daily commute from the northwest metro?

Then prepare for three years of traffic headaches, starting this summer.

According to The Star Tribune, a 39-mile stretch of Interstate 94, between Maple Grove and Clearwater, will undergo three simultaneous construction projects.

The projects will add lanes to several sections of the interstate, build new exit ramps and smooth over parts of the roadway where joints are failing.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to keep all lanes of traffic open as crews work on the projects, the newspaper reports.

Still, drivers should expect delays due to construction crews in the area, lanes moved onto the shoulder and occasional detours.

The projects are slated to be completed by the end of 2021.

