DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man is dead after being found unresponsive in a Duluth YMCA.

St. Louis County police say the responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a hot tub Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found Joseph Robbins fully submerged in the water.

Authorities immediately attempted life-saving techniques, but they were unsuccessful.

Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time, but they do not consider his death suspicious. The incident remains under investigation.