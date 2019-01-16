  • WCCO 4On Air

Afro Deli, Governtment Shutdown

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Afro Deli announced Wednesday it will offer free meals to federal employees for the duration of the partial government shutdown.

“It’s unfair what our community members are going through right now,” said Afro Deli owner Kahin Abdirahman, “We want them to know that we stand with them and will support them.”

The restaurant says beginning Wednesday it will provide free meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily as long as the shutdown continues. The offer is open to anyone who shows Afro Deli employees their federal government identification.

“We’re not political. We just want to do our part in supporting community members that support us every day. It’s about family and our village.” said Moussa Douleh, executive chef of Afro Deli.

