Filed Under:2019 NCAA Final Four Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The countdown to the NCAA Final Four tournament in Minneapolis is on!

On Wednesday, NCAA officials and the Minneapolis Final Four organizing committee revealed more details about what fans can expect this April.

ffff floor 1 NCAA Officials Announce Final Four Events For Minneapolis

(credit: Cuningham Group)

Starting on April 5, there will be events all over the city, including a Fan Fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center — where fans can take part in interactive basketball activities, youth clinics, photo opportunities, special performances, prizes and more.

ncaa final four dribble 4 NCAA Officials Announce Final Four Events For Minneapolis

(credit: NCAA; Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee)

There will also be a tip-off tailgate on Nicollet Mall, as well as a Final Four dribble parade.

To learn more about all the events and how you can sign up, click here.

