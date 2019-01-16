MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The countdown to the NCAA Final Four tournament in Minneapolis is on!

On Wednesday, NCAA officials and the Minneapolis Final Four organizing committee revealed more details about what fans can expect this April.

Starting on April 5, there will be events all over the city, including a Fan Fest at the Minneapolis Convention Center — where fans can take part in interactive basketball activities, youth clinics, photo opportunities, special performances, prizes and more.

There will also be a tip-off tailgate on Nicollet Mall, as well as a Final Four dribble parade.

