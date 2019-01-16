MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One student and a bus driver suffered minor injuries in a crash between a SUV and school bus in Cottage Grove Wednesday morning.

According to police, authorities responded at 7:24 a.m. to the intersection of Hinton Avenue and 80th Street in Cottage Grove on the report of school bus vs. car crash with the bus reportedly resting on its side.

When police arrived, they found a bus from a childcare/learning center resting on its side. There were a total of seven students and the bus driver on the bus. There was one occupant, the driver, in the SUV.

One student and the bus driver were taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified minor injuries.

“The remaining students were checked for injuries and police officers contacted each of their parents for reunification. All students have since been released to a parent,” Cottage Grove police said.

The crash remains under investigation.