MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnetonka Public School District say they are looking into a controversial picture posted to social media that shows students using an apparent Nazi salute in a dance proposal.

The picture, posted to a private Instagram page, shows an apparent Sweetheart’s Dance proposal by a Minnetonka High School student. It was later shared on social media by a concerned parent.

The two students are holding a sign that makes several Nazi references.

A representative of Minnetonka Public Schools said they are aware of the photo and the “administration is taking care of it.”