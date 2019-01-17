MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stay at home moms are priceless, but if you had to put a salary price on the job what would it be?

A new survey by Salary.com put together a number of jobs that reflect a day in the life of a mom and came up with this number: $162,581.

That’s up nearly $5,000 from the 2017 salary. For many years, the salary was hovering between $112,000 and $122,000.

Survey participants noted that the average number of hours stay-at-home mothers actually work is more than 90 per week.

Also, the different roles played by mothers included accountant, coach, dietitian, plumber, tailor, judge, janitor, nurse and psychologist.