Filed Under:Minneapolis Fire Department, Trench Rescue
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to rescue a worker who fell into a trench downtown Friday morning.

According to fire officials, the worker fell into a 15-foot trench at a construction site at the 100 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Shortly before noon, firefighters pulled the worker, who looked to be responsive, from the trench in a basket. He was then placed into a stretcher and taken from the scene in an ambulance. His condition is unknown.

WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:

