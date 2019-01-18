Comments
WATCH THE RESCUE BELOW:
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to rescue a worker who fell into a trench downtown Friday morning.
According to fire officials, the worker fell into a 15-foot trench at a construction site at the 100 block of 2nd Avenue North.
Shortly before noon, firefighters pulled the worker, who looked to be responsive, from the trench in a basket. He was then placed into a stretcher and taken from the scene in an ambulance. His condition is unknown.
